PARKER, Janet E. (Plummer)

PARKER - Janet E. (nee Plummer)

December 25, 2018. Beloved wife of the late Harold E. Parker Jr.; loving mother of Harold E. Parker III; cherished grandmother of Frank, Tanya, Deandra, Elissa, Dakota, Teresa, and Wind Dancer; also survived by two nieces and one nephew. Friends may call Saturday, December 29, 2018 at the Hole-Parker Funeral Chapel, 160 Central Ave., Silver Creek, NY, from 2 until the 4 PM Funeral Service. Burial will be private. Please share condolences at www.holeparkerfc.com