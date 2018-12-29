NFL power rankings: Week 17
Last week's ranking in parentheses.
1. New Orleans Saints (13-2).
NFC South champs clinched home-field advantage throughout NFC playoffs. (1)
2. Los Angeles Rams (12-3).
NFC West champs clinch a bye with a victory or tie vs San Francisco, or a Chicago loss or tie vs Minnesota. (3)
3. Chicago Bears (11-4).
NFC North champs clinch a bye with a victory and Rams loss. (5)
4. Los Angeles Chargers (11-4).
Need to beat Denver and for Kansas City to lose to Oakland to clinch AFC West and home-field advantage through AFC playoffs. (2)
5. Kansas City Chiefs (11-4).
Can clinch AFC West and home-field advantage throughout AFC playoffs with a win. (4)
6. New England Patriots (10-5).
Perennial AFC East champs can clinch a bye by defeating Jets. (8)
7. Houston Texans (10-5).
Can clinch AFC South by beating Jaguars and a bye if the Patriots lose, too. (7)
8. Seattle Seahawks (9-6).
Can secure the fifth seed in the NFC by beating Arizona. (12)
9. Indianapolis Colts (9-6).
Can clinch a playoff berth by beating Tennessee; Andrew Luck is 10-0 vs the Titans. (9)
10. Baltimore Ravens (9-6).
Can clinch AFC North by beating Cleveland, or if Steelers lose to Bengals. (10)
11. Dallas Cowboys (9-6).
NFC East champs are locked into the fourth seed. (11)
12. Philadelphia Eagles (8-7).
Need to beat Washington and get a loss by the Vikings to make the playoffs. (15)
13. Minnesota Vikings (8-6-1).
Win and they’re in. (13)
14. Pittsburgh Steelers (8-6-1).
Need to beat Cincinnati and a Ravens loss to make the playoffs. (6)
15. Tennessee Titans (9-6).
Can clinch a playoff berth by beating Indianapolis at home, where they’re 6-1 this season. (14)
16. Cleveland Browns (7-7-1).
Can secure their first winning record in 11 years, since going 10-6 in 2007. (16)
17. Green Bay Packers (6-8-1).
Already interviewing coaching candidates. (19)
18. Atlanta Falcons (6-9).
Matt Ryan has 15 TDs, two INTs and a 124.9 passer rating in five games vs division rivals this season. (21)
19. Miami Dolphins (7-8).
Xavien Howard had two INTs in Week 13 victory vs Buffalo. (17)
20. Carolina Panthers (6-9).
Christian McCaffery has 106 catches, an NFL single-season record for running backs. (18)
21. Denver Broncos (6-9).
Phillip Lindsay’s magical season ends with wrist surgery. (20)
22. New York Giants (5-10).
Saquon Barkley needs 114 scrimmage yards to join Eric Dickerson and Edgerrin James as only rookies to reach 2,000. (22)
23. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (5-10).
Jameis Winston has 57 INTs in the last four seasons, tied with Blake Bortles for most in the NFL. (23)
24. Washington Redskins (7-8).
Adrian Peterson would “love” to return next season. (24)
25. Jacksonville Jaguars (5-10).
Bortles gets another start. (29)
26. Buffalo Bills (5-10).
Farewell, Kyle Williams. (26)
27. Detroit Lions (5-10).
Matt Patricia is “pretty confident” he’ll return to coach the Lions next season. (25)
28. Cincinnati Bengals (6-9).
Have lost six consecutive games to Pittsburgh. (27)
29. Oakland Raiders (4-11).
Derek Carr needs 136 passing yards for first career 4,000-yard season. (32)
30. San Francisco 49ers (4-11).
George Kittle ranks second among NFL tight ends with 1,228 receiving yards this season. (28)
31. New York Jets (4-11).
Sam Darnold has 594 passing yards, five TDs and no INTs in his last two games. (30)
32. Arizona Cardinals (3-12).
Can clinch No. 1 overall draft pick with a loss at Seattle. (31)
Story topics: Bills 2018/ nfl power rankings
