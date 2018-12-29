Mike Harrington's NHL Power Rankings

Through Friday's games. Last week's rankings in parentheses.

1. Tampa Bay Lightning. With 61 points in 38 games, Kucherov takes over lead in scoring race. (1)

2. Toronto Maple Leafs. Concern growing over Andersen's groin injury. (3)

3. Washington Capitals. Ovechkin stuck at 29 goals with none for four straight games. (6)

4. Winnipeg Jets. Have been held to one goal three times in four games. (2)

5. Calgary Flames. Gaudreau hits 50-point mark in 38th game. (4)

6. Columbus Blue Jackets. Only NHL team idle Saturday on one of three 15-game days this season. (13)

7. Nashville Predators. Scored only four goals in dropping four straight. (5)

8. San Jose Sharks. Burns is just third blueliner in history with a game-winning goal in his 1,000th game. (10)

9. Vegas Golden Knights. Fleury is up to ninth on all-time goalie wins list. (12)

10. Buffalo Sabres. Have now entered crisis with lack of secondary scoring. (7)

11. Pittsburgh Penguins. No Nylander issue here: Guentzel signs five-year, $30 million extension. (14)

12. Montreal Canadiens. Started fast with two goals in first three minutes of win at Florida. (15)

13. Colorado Avalanche. In midst of 2-6-1 slide, top line of Rantanen, MacKinnon and Landeskog gets broken up. (8)

14. Anaheim Ducks. Goaltending in serious trouble as Gibson joins Miller on injured list. (9)

15. Boston Bruins. Just as Bergeron and Chara return, Marchand and McAvoy go on the shelf. (11)

16. Edmonton Oilers. Hitchcock has made Koskinen his No. 1 goalie over Talbot. (16)

17. New York Islanders. Will be interesting to see if Lehner plays here Monday night. (17)

18. Vancouver Canucks. Pettersson has already tied Pavel Bure for franchise annals for most GWGs by a rookie with six. (18)

19. Dallas Stars. Stunning, profane blowup by CEO Lites to media rips Benn and Seguin. (19)

20. Minnesota Wild. Devastating loss as Dumba out three months after pectoral surgery. (2o)

21. New York Rangers. Hayes pushes point streak to career-best eight games. (21)

22. Florida Panthers. Go for eight straight over Sabres here Thursday night. (26)

23. Detroit Red Wings. Larkin with 15 points in 12-game point streak. (22)

24. Philadelphia Flyers. Went 3-1-1 in Gordon's first five games as coach. (25)

25. Carolina Hurricanes. Even played "Brass Bonanza" as goal song during Whalers Night win over Boston. (24)

26. Ottawa Senators. Big loss on defense as Chabot (upper body) is out three weeks. (23)

27. St. Louis Blues. O'Reilly's crew might finally be seeing the light. (29)

28. Chicago Blackhawks. With hat trick vs. Wild, Kane becomes 14th player in history with 20 or more goals in each of his first 12 seasons. (27)

29. New Jersey Devils. Blackwood sets franchise mark by a goalie in first career win with 40 saves at Boston. (28)

30. Arizona Coyotes. Keller is only player on roster over 20 points. (30)

31. Los Angeles Kings. Only team in league to hit weekend with fewer than 90 goals. (31)