Medina man faces DWI, felony charges after head-on crash in Orchard Park

A Medina man was charged with drunken driving and felony aggravated vehicular assault after a head-on crash around midnight Thursday on Southwestern Boulevard that seriously injured a 69-year-old man, Orchard Park Police reported.

William McKee, 19, whose driver’s license was suspended and revoked five times, had a previous alcohol-related conviction. He also faces counts of aggravated unlicensed operation and reckless driving, police said.

McKee was eastbound between Michael and Angle roads when his car crossed over the center turn lane, striking the westbound vehicle.

Both drivers were freed from their vehicles and taken to Erie County Medical Center, police said. The second driver, whose name was not released, remained hospitalized in serious but stable condition. McKee was treated and released.