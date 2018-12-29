McCOMBS, Grace N. (Seitz)

December 23, 2018, age 81; beloved wife of 66 years to Norman R. McCombs; dearest daughter of the late Howard and Grace Seitz; loving cousin of Diane (Glenn) Wilcox; she will be sadly missed by many adored nieces, nephews, family and friends. No prior visitation. A Memorial Service will be announced in the near future. Mrs. McCombs was the Co-Owner with her husband of Truffles Restaurant in Kenmore, NY and they shared a passion to travel the world together. Grace also enjoyed teaching evening art classes. Norman dedicated his life to his wife, Grace, by having a statue of Grace erected in 2015 called "Grace Plaza" at the University of Buffalo with an inscription on the monument reading, "My Love, My Life, My Inspiration." In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Grace's memory to the Alzheimer's Association of WNY. Arrangements by AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC. Share condolences online at www.AMIGONE.com.