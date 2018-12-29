MARRANO, Anita M. (Spader)

Of Eden, NY, entered into rest December 22, 2018 at age 74. Beloved wife of Paul J. Marrano Sr.; dearest mother of Paul (Sonia) Marrano Jr., Carol (Darryl) Jump, Carmen (Renee) Marrano and the late Vincent F. Marrano; sister of the late Carol Spader; also survived by 13 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren. Family will be present to receive friends Saturday, January 12, 2019 from 1-4 PM at the ADDISON FUNERAL HOME, Inc., 262 N. Main St., Angola, NY. Prayer services will follow at 4 PM. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Eden Library Foundation.