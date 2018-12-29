LOWERY, Suzanne

LOWERY - Suzanne 69, of North Tonawanda, Wednesday (December 26, 2018), at home, surrounded by family under the care of Niagara Hospice. Mrs. Lowery was born on June 13, 1949 in Hamilton, Ontario to Henry and Cecelia (Cochran) St. Amour. She was a Loan Officer at Niagara Wheatfield Federal Credit Union. In her spare time she enjoyed bowling. Suzanne was predeceased by her two sisters Linda DiNardo and Janet Schultz. Suzanne is survived by her husband Robert Lowery; her sons, Christopher, Michael (Karen) and Gregory (Amy) Lowery; sister of David St. Amour, Thomas DiNardo, and Ronald Schultz; also surviving are many nieces and nephews. Friends may call Sunday from 2-4 and 7-9 PM at the Wattengel Funeral Home, 533 Meadow Drive, North Tonawanda, NY. Mass of Christian Burial will be held Monday at 10 AM from St. Jude the Apostle Parish, 800 Niagara Falls Blvd, North Tonawanda. Interment Acacia Park Cemetery. Wattengel.com