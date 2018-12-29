LENHARD, Barbara A. (Boyle)

December 28, 2018. Beloved wife of the late Robert Lenhard; dearest mother of Scott (Ann Marie) Lenhard, Tracy (Thomas) Callaghan and late Jay Lenhard; loving grandmother of Alex, Alyssa, Shannon, Evan and Tommy. The family will be present to receive relatives and friends Sunday from 4-8 PM at the DANIEL R. SMOLAREK FUNERAL HOME, 2510 Union Rd., Cheektowaga (2 blocks south of William St.). Flowers gratefully declined. Donations in Barbara's memory may be made to the Alzheimer's Assn. Share condolences at SmolarekCares.com