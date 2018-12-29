K9 unit surprises Jamestown family on Christmas

Three four-footed members of the Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office K9-unit surprised a Jamestown family on Christmas Day to express gratitude for a life-saving gift.

Cynthia Miley Evans and her husband David donated a new bulletproof, stab-resistant vest on behalf of their seven nieces and nephews to the K9 unit's newest member Bentley, a 2-year-old Belgian Malinois Shepherd.

The entire unit with K9s Drago, Link and Bentley arrived at the family’s Jamestown residence to thank the Evans family for the equipment that will help Bentley face the dangers he will encounter throughout his future career, according to a statement released from the sheriff's office.