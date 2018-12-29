Jamestown man charged with menacing after pointing shotgun in domestic incident

A Jamestown man has been charged with menacing after he pointed a shotgun at a woman during a Friday night argument, according to Jamestown Police.

Officers arrived at a home on Foote Avenue shortly before 11 p.m. and found a woman exiting the house while Matthew P. Smith, 42, yelled at her from inside.

Police said they learned Smith had pointed a gun at the woman and ordered him to come out. He did not initially comply, according to police, but eventually came outside without incident.

Smith was charged with two misdemeanors, second-degree menacing and obstructing governmental administration. He also was charged with third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, a felony, due to a prior criminal conviction.

He is being held in Jamestown City Jail pending arraignment.