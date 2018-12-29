HECTOR, David C.

HECTOR - David C. Of Hamburg, NY, December 27, 2018; beloved husband of Joan E. (nee Kurch) Hector; loving father of David (Michele), Andrew (Maureen), Patricia (Matthew) Bonner, Thomas (Emily) Hector and Suzanne (Joseph) Barry; dearest brother of Louise Seibold; also survived by 11 grandchildren, two great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. The Family will receive friends Sunday from 2-4 and 7-9 PM at LOOMIS, Offers & LOOMIS, inc., Hamburg Chapel, 207 Main St., where Funeral Services will be held Monday at 11 AM. Flowers gratefully declined. Memorial contributions to the Parkinson's Foundation at parkison.org.