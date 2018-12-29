Subscribe Today
Minnesota Whitecaps 2, Buffalo Beauts 1
Buffalo Beauts fans cheer in the stands as the team takes on the Minnesota Whitecaps on Saturday, Dec. 29, 2018, at KeyBank Center.
John Hickey/Buffalo News
Buffalo's Annika Zalewski (13) goes for a loose puck with Minnesota Whitecaps Winny Brodt Brown (5).
John Hickey/Buffalo News
Buffalo's Blake Bolden (20) puts a shot on Minnesota goalie Amanda Leveille (29) as Emma Stauber (7) checks her.
John Hickey/Buffalo News
Buffalo Beauts' Blake Bolden (20) has Whitecaps Emma Stauber (7) cover her.
John Hickey/Buffalo News
Buffalo Beauts player Emily Pfalzer (7) gets taken off the puck as Minnesota's Hannah Brandt (20) covers her.
John Hickey/Buffalo News
Minnesota's Emma Stauber (7) tries to knock a puck down as Buffalo's Hayley Scamurra (14) covers her.
John Hickey/Buffalo News
Buffalo's Maddie Elia (16) gets a pass past Minnesota Whitecaps defender Meghan Pezon (15).
John Hickey/Buffalo News
Buffalo Beauts player Blake Bolden (20) winds up on a shot.
John Hickey/Buffalo News
Minnesota Whitecaps Allie Thunstrom (9) breaks in past Buffalo Beauts defenders Dani Cameranesi (24) and Sarah Edney (3).
John Hickey/Buffalo News
Buffalo's Taylor Accursi (95) checks Minnesota's Kendall Coyne Schofield (26) along the boards and off the puck.
John Hickey/Buffalo News
Buffalo's Hayley Scamurra (14) wraps around the Minnesota Whitecaps' net with Whitecaps goalie Amanda Leveille (29) in the crease.
John Hickey/Buffalo News
Minnesota's Lee Stecklein (2) scores the game-winning goal against Buffalo Beauts goalie Shannon Szabados (40) late in the third period.
John Hickey/Buffalo News
Share this article