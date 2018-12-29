Subscribe Today
Adam Zyglis: Best of 2018
Best of 2018
Adam Zyglis/The Buffalo News
Bills make the playoffs: January 3, 2018
Adam Zyglis/The Buffalo News
Sizing up: January 5, 2018
Adam Zyglis/The Buffalo News
Geniuses: January 9, 2018
Adam Zyglis/The Buffalo News
Rule of Law: January 31, 2018
Adam Zyglis/The Buffalo News
Parkland Shooting: February 16, 2018
Adam Zyglis/The Buffalo News
The Gun Lobby: February 24, 2018
Adam Zyglis/The Buffalo News
Evangelicals: March 8, 2018
Adam Zyglis/The Buffalo News
Digital Attack: March 13, 2018
Adam Zyglis/The Buffalo News
Mueller Investigation: March 22, 2018
Adam Zyglis/The Buffalo News
Buffalo Diocese: March 23, 2018
Adam Zyglis/The Buffalo News
Ryan O'Reilly: April 10, 2018
Adam Zyglis/The Buffalo News
Big Box Stores: April 24, 2018
Adam Zyglis/The Buffalo News
Russ Brandon: May 3, 2018
Adam Zyglis/The Buffalo News
Rudy Giuliani: May 11, 2018
Adam Zyglis/The Buffalo News
Neighbors to the North: June 12, 2018
Adam Zyglis/The Buffalo News
The Handshake: June 13, 2018
Adam Zyglis/The Buffalo News
Caged: June 20, 2018
Adam Zyglis/The Buffalo News
Justice Kennedy: June 28, 2018
Adam Zyglis/The Buffalo News
Political Waves: July 1, 2018
Adam Zyglis/The Buffalo News
Bashing our Allies: July 15, 2018
Adam Zyglis/The Buffalo News
Putin Summit: July 18, 2018
Adam Zyglis/The Buffalo News
Defending our institutions: July 19, 2018
Adam Zyglis/The Buffalo News
Endangered Species Act: July 25, 2018
Adam Zyglis/The Buffalo News
News feed: July 28, 2018
Adam Zyglis/The Buffalo News
Tonawanda Coke: July 29, 2018
Adam Zyglis/The Buffalo News
The press: August 16, 2018
Adam Zyglis/The Buffalo News
PA sexual abuse report
Adam Zyglis/The Buffalo News
Truth isn't truth: August 21, 2018
Adam Zyglis/The Buffalo News
Church documents: September 9, 2018
Adam Zyglis/The Buffalo News
Kavanaugh confirmation: September 19, 2018
Adam Zyglis/The Buffalo News
Allen hurdle: September 25, 2018
Adam Zyglis/The Buffalo News
Ford and Kavanaugh: September 28, 2018
Adam Zyglis/The Buffalo News
Collins campaign: October 14, 2018
Adam Zyglis/The Buffalo News
Ralph Wilson legacy: October 21, 2018
Adam Zyglis/The Buffalo News
Suspicious package: October 25, 2018
Adam Zyglis/The Buffalo News
MAGA van: October 27, 2018
Adam Zyglis/The Buffalo News
Siobhan O'Connor leak: October 30, 2018
Adam Zyglis/The Buffalo News
Mueller probe threatened: November 9, 2018
Adam Zyglis/The Buffalo News
Emergency response: November 14, 2018
Adam Zyglis/The Buffalo News
Mohammed bin Salman: November 21, 2018
Adam Zyglis/The Buffalo News
Sabres win streak: November 29, 2018
Adam Zyglis/The Buffalo News
Deputy Achtyl
Adam Zyglis/The Buffalo News
Federal court filings: December 11, 2018
Adam Zyglis/The Buffalo News
New Era cuts: December 12, 2018
Adam Zyglis/The Buffalo News
The Nixon moment: December 13, 2018
Adam Zyglis/The Buffalo News
Josh Allen: December 16, 2018
Adam Zyglis/The Buffalo News
General Mattis resigns: December 22, 2018
Adam Zyglis/The Buffalo News
Saturday, December 29, 2018
Here are some of Adam Zyglis's favorite editorial cartoons from the past year.
