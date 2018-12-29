Gavin Musielak of Eden,Brandon Dunz of Frontier,Brian Norsen of Frontier, Jake Couzens of Hamburg,Tome Filkov of Eden, Sean Denniston of Lockport, Zach Schneider of Lockport, Adam Gulick of Williamsville North pose for their All-Western New York volleyball team at Buffalo Niagara Court Center, in West Seneca, NY on Tuesday, Dec. 11, 2018. James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Jacob Couzens, Hamburg, 12: Outside hitter had a record 26 blocks in Section VI Class A Division II semifinal victory over West Seneca West. Was chosen for four all-tournament teams. Was named All-WNY second team last season.
Sean Denniston, Lockport, 12: Setter had 325 kills, 502 assists, 135 aces, 311 digs and 81 blocks to lead Lockport to Division I section title. Section VI Class A Division I All-Star and sportsmanship award winner.
Brandon Dunz, Frontier, 12: Outside hitter registered 282 kills, .301 hitting percentage and was named to three all-tournament teams. Also had a 2.03 passing percentage for Frontier (15-2). Was second team All-WNY last season.
Tomeu2019 Filkov, Eden, 12: Middle blocker was All-WNY second team last year. Helped Eden go 22-3, win Section VI Division II championship and its 20th regional championship. Twice was named to state Division II all-tournament team. Filkov attends North Collins High School but plays volleyball, basketball and runs track at Eden.
Adam Gulick, Williamsville North, 12: Outside hitter led team in every category except assists. Named to Hamburg and Lockport all-tournament teams. Was four-year starter and three-year captain.
Gavin Musielak, Eden, 12: Setter had 33 assists, 9 digs and 3 aces to lead Eden to its third straight Section VI Division II championship. Named sectional outstanding player and MVP of Orchard Park Tournament. Was second team All-WNY last season.
Brian Norsen, Frontier, 12: Outside hitter had 218 kills, .336 hitting percentage and 2.14 passing percentage for Section VI Class A Division I runner-up. Named to all-tournament team at Penfield Tournament.
Zachary Schneider, Lockport, 12: Outside hitter is a two-time All-Western New York first-team selection and is headed to national power Long Beach State, the programu2019s only recruit this year from outside the state of California. Had 657 kills, 159 aces, 271 digs to help Section VI Division I champion. Named Niagara Frontier League Player of the Year, American Volleyball Coaches Association Section VI player of the year.
