Front row from left to right, Megan Muehlbauer of Williamsville South,Madalyn Bowen of Panama, Olivia Alessi of East Aurora, Sierra Kiem of Portville,Jenna Sonnenberg of Niagara Wheatfield, Jasmine Brundage of St. Mary's , back row from left to right Rachel Steffen of Williamsville East, Paiton Basinski of Eden, Aspen Moore of Roy Hart, Abby Ryan of Orchard Park , Jaide Cummings of Clarence, Shelby Kersten of Alden and Hannah Mulhern of St. Mary's of Lancaster. Not pictured: Beth Miller, Portville. Miller, a senior middle hitter is a three-time All-WNY first team choice after helping Portville win its second Class C state title. She was named to the Class C all-state first team. Four-year starter.
Olivia Alessi, East Aurora, 11: Junior setter set school records with 848 assists and 189 aces. A repeat All-WNY first-team selection, she won the ECIC III Sportsmanship Award and was named Class B all-state third team.
Paiton Basinski, Eden, 12: Outside hitter had 303 kills, 164 digs, 68 assists, 42 aces and 20 blocks. Was named second team all-state in Class C. Last year was chosen All-WNY small schools second team. Played five years on varsity.
Madalyn Bowen, Panama, 12: Outside hitter collected 259 kills, 254 digs, 30 aces, 14 blocks and 316 serve-receives during five-year varsity career. Three-time All-WNY first-team selection had 1,299 career kills. Named first team all-state three times and helped Panama reach Class D state final.
Jasmine Brundage, St. Maryu2019s of Lancaster, 11: The libero collected 535 digs and 58 aces to help the Lancers return to the Catholic state championship match. The junior was second team All-WNY for small schools last year. She won team MVP award.
Jaide Cummings, Clarence, 12: Outside hitter produced 194 kills, 174 digs, 38 blocks and 45 aces to be named first-team All-WNY for second year in a row. She was fourth-team all-state for Class AA.
Sierra Keim, Portville, 12: Outside hitter had 272 kills, 321 digs, 89 aces and was named all-state first team after helping Portville win the Class C title. She was named to the all-state all-tournament team. Last year was All-WNY small schools first team.
Shelby Kersten, Alden, 12: Outside hitter collected 297 kills and 65 aces for Section VI Class B champions. Three-time scholar-athlete was named second team all-state for Class B. Was chosen to the All-WNY large schools second team last season.
Aspen Moore, Royalton-Hartland, 12: Outside hitter had 430 kills, including 238 in Niagara Orleans League play, and had a .475 hitting percentage. A senior captain and team MVP, Moore was fifth-team all-state for Class C.
Megan Muehlbauer, Williamsville South, 12: Outside hitter had 205 kills to help school reach Section VI Class A finals. Sweet Home Tournament MVP was All-WNY large schools second team last year. Was named third-team all-state for Class A.
Hannah Mulhern, St. Maryu2019s of Lancaster, 12: Mulhern had an amazing year considering she had two brain surgeries. Named first team All-WNY for second straight season after recording 261 kills and 57 blocks. The three-time All-Catholic choice said her most memorable moment this season was stepping onto the court for the first time after her surgeries and recovery.
Abby Ryan, Orchard Park, 11: Outside hitter registered 415 kills, 122 digs, 21 blocks and 54 aces to help Orchard Park go 20-3. Named a scholar-athlete two years in a row. Was team MVP and was named MVP at OP Tournament. Was all-state Class AA fourth team.
Jenna Sonnenberg, Niagara Wheatfield, 12: A repeat All-WNY first-team selection, the libero had 1,021 digs, 228 aces and 598 assists over five-year varsity career. Three-time varsity MVP and Class A all-state first-team pick is University at Buffalo commit.
Rachel Steffan, Williamsville East, 12: Outside hitteru2019s 427 kills ranked fourth in the state. She had 369 digs, 75 blocks and 48 aces. Repeat All-WNY first-team choice was named Class A all-state second team.
