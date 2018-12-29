As the ref called for the start of the Iroquois girls varsity soccer game on Aug. 29, a rainbow appeared over the field, inspiring the girls who had unveiled their alternate faded purple "Rachel Uniform" in honor of teammate Rachel LoFaso, who was killed in a car accident on Jan. 14, 2018. Iroquois defeated Cheektowaga Central 12-0.
Robert Kirkham/Buffalo News
A stark rural snow and barn scene along Two Rod Road in Marilla on Nov. 28, 2018.
Robert Kirkham/Buffalo News
A cowboy locks on the horns of a steer during the cattle wrestling portion of the Ellicottville Rodeo in Ellicottville on July 5, 2018.
Robert Kirkham/Buffalo News
Volunteers hosted a Thanksgiving dinner for veterans in the basement of the Veterans Affairs Medical Center on Bailey Avenue on Nov. 18, 2018. Air Force veteran Rich Morin's likeness is reflected in the mirror of his wheelchair scooter as he waits for his ride home.
Robert Kirkham/Buffalo News
Vietnam Marine veteran and Purple Heart recipient Joe Pawli of Riverside sneaks a piece of turkey to his best friend and service dog Jerry at the Buffalo VA Medical Center's Thanksgiving dinner on Nov. 18, 2018.
Robert Kirkham/Buffalo News
Cristino Almonte, 18, a soccer player, showed the soccer community he had heart and determination by riding his bike 19 miles from Riverside to Elma to a tourney twice in November to play goalie. He is a senior at SMT Academy in Buffalo.
Robert Kirkham/Buffalo News
Buffalo's Old Central Terminal is famous for many things, including the clock in the middle of the grand lobby seen in all its splendor on Nov. 4, 2018.
Robert Kirkham/Buffalo News
Anna Huntress, 8, watches other children assemble for Christ the King School's annual Halloween parade under her illuminated jellyfish costume on Oct. 31, 2018.
Robert Kirkham/Buffalo News
McKinley High School JROTC color guard members and twin brothers Ram Biswa, left, looking up and checking for his rifle's presentation symmetry, and Laxuman Biswa practice synchronization during a preceremony rehearsal at the Jesse Ketchum Memorial Fund 147th Annual Awards Ceremony at West Hertel Academy on Oct. 23, 2018.
Robert Kirkham/Buffalo News
A guest at Hotel Henry walks through the lobby on the old wooden flooring, now refinished and polished, on Oct. 8, 2018. The Hotel Henry was created from a restoration and renovation of part of the Richardson Olmsted Complex, the former Buffalo State Asylum for the Insane.
Robert Kirkham/Buffalo News
Emma Ballowe remembers when she first learned 20-year-old Hamburg resident Conor Long, her boyfriend and childhood sweetheart, had been killed in a fall from a 60-foot waterfall at Zoar Valley while hiking with friends on July 29. This portrait was taken on Oct. 23, 2018.
Robert Kirkham/Buffalo News
Ryan Gaske, who was born with Down syndrome, does a practice drill as he warms up prior to the Oct. 12 game at Clarence High School against Orchard Park High. Ryan is a senior running back/receiver for the team and was permitted to participate on a noncontact basis to avoid injury to his spine or neck.
Robert Kirkham/Buffalo News
A detail of a handcrafted fox deck canoe on display during the First Annual Buffalo Maritime Heritage Festival hosted by the Buffalo Maritime Center outside the Colonel Ward Pumping Station on Porter Avenue in Buffalo on Oct. 7, 2018.
Robert Kirkham/Buffalo News
Lizzy Dugan, a hairstylist, makeup artist and owner of Salon Elizabeth, was featured in a Fashion Friday article. This was at her shop on Oct. 2, 2018.
Robert Kirkham/Buffalo News
Jason Mansell is trying to continue the legacy of Mansell quarterbacks at Lancaster. Older brother Ryan is the school's all-time leading passer and is now a baseball player at Brockport State. This was during their practice in Lancaster on Sept. 6, 2018.
Robert Kirkham/Buffalo News
Anne Paris, right, has a special kinship with some of her success stories like Destiny Burks who has become a staffer at Paradise House on Mills Street in Buffalo. This was on Sept. 4, 2018.
Robert Kirkham/Buffalo News
At Erie County Medical Center, Roberta Novack is delighted with the news that the transportation team will soon be moving her brother Henry to his latest stay at the Buffalo Center for Rehabilitation & Nursing in Buffalo. This was on July 28, 2018.
Robert Kirkham/Buffalo News
Rebeka Ngombwa, who is 111 years old, came to Buffalo in July with her family after fleeing from the war-torn Democratic Republic of the Congo in Africa and living for 20 years in a refugee camp in Burundi. This was at their home on Buffalo's West Side on Aug. 28, 2018.
Robert Kirkham/Buffalo News
Refugee Charles Rwagasore, 34, a health management student at D'Youville College, says he knew it was time to flee the Democratic Republic of the Congo when a rival tribe killed his two brothers. This was during an interview with family members in their home on Buffalo's West Side on Aug. 28, 2018.
Robert Kirkham/Buffalo News
"We left Congo because we had to flee the war," says refugee Rebeka Ngombwa, in her family's home on Buffalo's West Side on Tuesday, Aug. 28, 2018. "The good thing I found here are nice people, and Mountain Dew," she said.
Robert Kirkham/Buffalo News
A driveway with a fresh coat of snow in East Aurora on Nov. 27, 2018.
Robert Kirkham/Buffalo News
Stainless-steel drinking fountains in the lobby of the Larkin Building on Exchange Street in Buffalo take on the reflection and shadows of near-by objects on July 24, 2018.
Robert Kirkham/Buffalo News
Raindrops bead up on some leaves in a garden in West Seneca as rain begins to fall on July 23, 2018.
Robert Kirkham/Buffalo News
Jeff Kopra of Elma plays catch with his Labradoodle, Jagermeister, in the Knox Farm State Park Dog Park in East Aurora on July 16, 2018.
Robert Kirkham/Buffalo News
Families found a nice patch of lawn to watch the parade. Cheektowaga Independence Day Parade along Harlem Road in Cheektowaga on July 4, 2018.
Robert Kirkham/Buffalo News
Cliff Scott, 4, runs to alert his mom that the parade has begun. Cheektowaga Independence Day Parade along Harlem Road in Cheektowaga on July 4, 2018.
Robert Kirkham/Buffalo News
With a jump in his step, senior Joshua Bowman struts down the aisle of the church prior to commencement graduation Mass June 12. This was at the St. Luke's Mission of Mercy church celebrating the three seniors graduating after completing studies in their Our Lady of Hope Home School program.
Robert Kirkham/Buffalo News
Senior Joshua Bowman adjusts his mortar board at St. Luke's Mission of Mercy prior to a commencement graduation Mass held to celebrate the graduation of three seniors from the Our Lady of Hope Home School program on June 12, 2018.
Robert Kirkham/Buffalo News
Giulianna Rose Gorre, 7, washes her hands in the church's restroom as she admires the reflection in the mirror of graduating seniors Kayla Hall, center, and Marissa Marinaro, right, as they dress for the Mass at the St. Luke's Mission of Mercy church celebrating the graduation of 3 seniors who graduated from Our Lady of Hope Home School program on June 12, 2018.
Robert Kirkham/Buffalo News
A little girl peers up at graduating senior Kayla Hall as sun projecting through a window makes the valedictorian glow during the ceremony at the St. Luke's Mission of Mercy church celebrating the three seniors graduating after completeing studies in their Our Lady of Hope Home School (OLH) program on June 12, 2018.
Robert Kirkham/Buffalo News
Senior Joshua Bowman adjusts his mortar board at St. Luke's Mission of Mercy prior to a commencement graduation Mass held to celebrate the graduation of three seniors from the Our Lady of Hope Home School program on June 12, 2018.
Robert Kirkham/Buffalo News
A cowboy gets a face full of mud after missing a steer during the cattle wrestling portion of the program at the Ellicottville Rodeo in Ellicottville on July 5, 2018.
Robert Kirkham/Buffalo News
A hand-crafted latch on one of the doors of the 1810 Hull Family Home & Farmstead that still sits at 5962 Genesee St. in Lancaster. Photo taken May 31, 2018.
Robert Kirkham/Buffalo News
Ryleigh Schneider, 7, waves a pride flag as she dances and jumps over her mom's (Cali Schneider) legs on a lawn during the 2018 Pride Parade that traveled south on Elmwood Avenue in Buffalo on June 3, 2018.
Robert Kirkham/Buffalo News
The first sign of corn pokes through a hole in ground insulating plastic in a field along Route 75 in Eden on May 15, 2018.
Robert Kirkham/Buffalo News
A group led by a husky at sunset was among dozens of Western New Yorkers who descended on the Erie Basin Marina as if in tribute to putting to rest the most beautiful day of the year on April 23, 2018.
Robert Kirkham/Buffalo News
Decorative spokes on one bike among the bicycles participating in "Slow Roll Buffalo" neighborhood bike ride which began on East Huron Street near the Electric Tower on May 7, 2018.
Robert Kirkham/Buffalo News
The freeze and thaw season is displayed in the abundance of icicles on a deck in East Aurora on March 12, 2018.
Robert Kirkham/Buffalo News
A row of trees with the slightest glimpse of spring buds lines a driveway on Olean Road. in the Town of Chaffee on March 7, 2018.
Robert Kirkham/Buffalo News
Lexi Plecas, 9, looks into a room waiting for her invitation as young volunteers, dubbed "Visiting Angels" by residents, delivered hugs and gift bags with the group Senior Wishes at the Ellicott Center for Rehabilitation and Healthcare, a skilled nursing facility in downtown Buffalo, on Valentine's Day, Feb. 14.
Robert Kirkham/Buffalo News
Cowboy roper Waylon Cameron of Oxford, Pa., warms up his lasso technique before competing at the Ellicottville Rodeo in Ellicottville onJuly 5, 2018.
Robert Kirkham/Buffalo News
Cowboy roper Waylon Cameron of Oxford, Pa., warms up his lasso technique before competing at the Ellicottville Rodeo in Ellicottville July 5, 2018.
Robert Kirkham/Buffalo News
Coy Crane, 5, of Lebanon, Pa., gets thrown head over heels during his junior bull riding event at the Ellicottville Rodeo in Ellicottville on July 5, 2018.
Robert Kirkham/Buffalo News
Lion tamer Vince Von Duke gets a close-up view of his lion's mighty roar at the 72nd Annual Shrine Circus at the Hamburg rairgrounds on March 15, 2018.
Robert Kirkham/Buffalo News
The Flying Almas perform their trapeze show at the 72nd Annual Shrine Circus at the Hamburg fairgrounds on March 15, 2018.
Robert Kirkham/Buffalo News
A tiger jumps through flaming hoops at the 72nd Annual Shrine Circus at the Hamburg Fair Grounds on March 15, 2018.
Robert Kirkham/Buffalo News
A young raccoon peeks out from behind a tree next to a field in Lewiston.
Robert Kirkham/Buffalo News
Yazidi refugee Mahya Algasim, 37, sitting with son Fadi Khaleel, 13, tearfully describes the night she rescued her son through a detention school window in Iraq and fled with her children from ISIS operatives who killed her husband. The family hid in the home of a sympathetic Muslim family until it was safe to make passage to a refugee camp. Photo was taken at their Buffalo apartment on Feb. 3, 2018.
Robert Kirkham/Buffalo News
Yazidi refugee Mahya Algasim, 37, stands in her sparsly appointed Buffalo apartment that has been furnished with small necessities some of which she's recycled from other neighbors' curbside discards. Her husband was killed by ISIS in Iraq; she and her five children were given refugee status and have resettled in Buffalo. Phoeo taken Feb. 3, 2018.
Robert Kirkham/Buffalo News
Naif Alomar, 38, discusses the day he knew he had to escape with his family to the mountains with the approach of ISIS operatives in Iraq. His 9-year-old daughter died during the journey. The family is among several Yazidi families resettled in Buffalo. Photo taken Feb. 3, 2018.
Robert Kirkham/Buffalo News
With hands no longer callused by farming, Yazidi refugee Naif Alomar, 38, discusses the day he knew he had to escape with his family to the mountains of Iraq with the approach of ISIS operatives. The family's 9-year-old daughter died during the ordeal in the mountains. Feb. 3, 2018.
Robert Kirkham/Buffalo News
Yazidi refugee Fadhil Khaleel, 12, reveals the knife scars on his arm inflicted by an ISIS fighter in Iraq when he wouldn't stop crying from hunger while the family was being detained by ISIS operatives. His father was killed; the family came to Buffalo as refugees. Photo was taken Feb. 3, 2018.
Robert Kirkham/Buffalo News
Horses in a field in the Town of Holland near Hunters Creek Road on Jan. 26, 2018.
Robert Kirkham/Buffalo News
Feeling the fellowship during the celebration at Kleinhans Music Hall honoring the life of the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. This was on Jan. 14, 2018.
Robert Kirkham/Buffalo News
Steam escapes from the chimney stack at the Buffalo and Erie County Botanical Gardens on South Park Avenue on Jan. 6, 2018. It takes a lot of energy to reproduce a tropical paradise inside a glass building during a Buffalo winter.
Robert Kirkham/Buffalo News
The frigid weather made some unusual ice and snow formations along the Lake Erie shoreline, like this ice-covered scene of a gazebo dock near Point Abino, Ont., on Jan. 5, 2018.
Robert Kirkham/Buffalo News
Birdhouses along the shore near Point Abino on Friday, Jan. 5, 2018.
Robert Kirkham/Buffalo News
Volunteer crew member Dennis Adams monitors progress Jan. 10 as the Edward M. Cotter Buffalo fire boat breaks the ice on the Buffalo River. The mission took all day and ended at nightfall.
Robert Kirkham/Buffalo News
The Edward M. Cotter Buffalo fire boat returns after a long day breaking the ice on the Buffalo River. This was on Jan. 10, 2018.
Robert Kirkham/Buffalo News
The Edward M. Cotter Buffalo fire boat approaches RiverWorks after a long day spent breaking the ice on the Buffalo River on Jan. 10.
Share this article