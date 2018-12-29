FARNEY, Roger J., III

FARNEY - Roger J., III Of Buffalo, NY, December 28, 2018, after a lengthy battle with cancer. Loving father of Ava and Ari; beloved son of Roger Jr. and Cindy (nee Hutton) Farney; dearest brother of Julie (Dax) Moffat; significant other to Victoria Mackey and friend to her son Cayden Schuster; cherished grandson of Harold and Barbara Hutton and the late Roger Farney Sr. and late Gwendolyn Appley; also survived by many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. The family will be present on Sunday from 2-4 and 6-8 PM at the (Hamburg Chapel) JOHN J. KACZOR FUNERAL HOME, INC. A Funeral Service will be celebrated on Monday at 1 PM at the Watermark Wesleyan Church, 4999 McKinley Pkwy., Hamburg, NY 14075 (please assemble at church). Interment Hillcrest Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Roger's name to the Hospice Foundation of WNY or the Watermark Wesleyan Church. Share condolences at www.kaczorfunerals.com