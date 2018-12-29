Erratic driving leads to felony impaired driving arrest

Prior convictions led to felony charges against a North Tonawanda woman after her car was pulled over Dec. 22 on Bear Ridge Road in the Town of Lockport, Niagara County sheriff's deputies said.

Jeslyn N. Tripp, 27, of Roberts Drive, was charged with felony counts of driving while impaired by drugs and aggravated unlicensed operation, as well as moving from a lane unsafely and no inspection.

According to reports, Tripp was weaving across highway markings before she was stopped around 7 p.m. Officers said she admitted using prescription medications and she had an empty container of tranquilizer tablets inside her vehicle.

Tripp's license was revoked in 2015 following convictions for impaired driving and unlicensed operation and she had been ordered to use an ignition interlock device in her vehicle.