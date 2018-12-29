Blasdell man arrested in drive-thru rage incident at Chick-fil-A

A Blasdell man was arrested Friday night after a confrontation between two customers in the drive-thru lane at the Chick-fil-A restaurant, 1753 Walden Ave., Cheektowaga Police reported.

Charged with second-degree menacing was Andrew Beilen, 31. Officers were called to the restaurant about 9 p.m.

Police said that when two customers argued over their proper place in line, one of them got out of his vehicle, yelled threats at the other customer and said he had a registered gun in his vehicle. He then went to the vehicle, police said, returned with a knife and waved it at the other customer while holding his door shut and yelling at him.

Beilen was taken into custody at the scene after an investigation, police said.