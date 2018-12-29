Car chase starts in Buffalo, ends with a crash in Amherst

One person escaped on foot after an overnight car chase that started in Buffalo and ended with a crash on Bailey Avenue in Amherst, said Amherst police.

The police pursuit started around 2 a.m. Saturday in Buffalo Police Department's E-District after a vehicle fled a traffic stop, said Capt. Jeff Rinaldo. The vehicle proceeded into the Town of Amherst traveling along Bailey Avenue, where police received a call at 2:15 a.m., said Amherst Police Lt. Charles F. Persons.

The vehicle crashed on Bailey Avenue, and the driver and occupant fled, said Persons. The occupant was apprehended, but was not charged, Persons said. The driver remained at large.

No further information was available.