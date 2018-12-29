Buffalo-Niagara airport hits milestone with 5 millionth traveler

The Buffalo Niagara International Airport marked a milestone Friday with its five millionth traveler, said Niagara Frontier Transportation Authority spokeswoman Helen Tederous.

Laura Tevens accepted the honor with her husband Greg and their two daughters. The Getzville family was heading for the Orlando International Airport on Southwest Airlines, said Tederous. They were greeted at the airport with gifts that included a $500 airline travel card and an airport swag bag.

The airport handled 300,000 additional passengers in 2018 compared to 2017, Tederous said.