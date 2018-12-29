[BN] Blitz newsletter: Kyle Williams is getting his own holiday

The Bills' elder statesman is ready to retire.

Franchise icon Kyle Williams announced he will call it quits after Sunday's game, concluding a 13-year career spent completely in Buffalo.

His impact on Western New York can be best summed up by the fact that Erie County declared Sunday "Kyle Williams Day" in honor of his final game.

Williams will end his career seventh in franchise history with 183 games played. According to Pro Football Reference's Approximate Value stat, Williams ranks as the 10th-most productive Bill of all-time, coming in behind '80s nose tackle Fred Smerlas and AFL championship-winning linebacker Mike Stratton. Williams is also one of the most productive fifth-round picks in history, tying for 11th in Approximate Value among fifth-round picks drafted since the merger.

Williams' touchdown run in last season's finale against the Dolphins felt like a perfect send-off moment, but now that we know the end is really here, let's see if Sean McDermott & Co. can pull something of their sleeves again and get Williams back in the end zone.

What He Said: Take it from the man himself. Here's the transcript of Williams' press conference from his final day of practice.

Bills lose their 'rock' with Kyle Williams' retirement: Every teams needs its rock, Vic Carucci wrote. The Bills just lost theirs. "I think the main thing was I never cheated anybody a day, whether it's our fans, our owners, my teammates, " Williams said. "I literally gave all I had every day, whether it's practice, games, no matter what. I'm comfortable knowing that and moving forward here."

#ThankYouKyle: See the fan reaction to Kyle Williams' retirement announcement.

Bills-Dolphins: It's hard to believe the regular season is already over. Where does the time go? Carucci says that the Bills should beat the Dolphins if they bring even a decent level of competence ... though that hasn't always been the case. Our pickers agreed, with all five choosing the Bills to win. The View From Vegas went even farther, calling the Bills the best bet of the week.

X's and O's: "Adam Gase is a good offensive head coach. Presuming he survives, he will be searching for a new starting QB," Mark Gaughan wrote. That could make this Ryan Tannehill's final game for Miami. The Bills may sad to see him go – he's never won in Buffalo. The Play to Watch is how the Bills will attack Miami's aggressive linebackers with play-action.

2018 Buffalo Sports Year in Review: The No. 1 Buffalo sports moment of the year wasn't UB basketball upsetting Arizona. It was the changing of the guard under center.

