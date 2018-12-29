BANKS, Amy Jo (Tomlinson)

Of Orchard Park, NY, passed away unexpectedly, Thursday, December 27, 2018, she was 47. Beloved wife of Ronald C. Banks Jr.; loving mother of Troy J., Brody C. and Cael P. Banks; daughter of Joseph R. (Dianna) Tomlinson Sr. and Barbara J. (Tony Santomaggio) Gilbert; sister of Kellie (Mike ) Chiavetta and Joseph (Kelly) Tomlinson Jr.; daughter-in-law of Ronald (Sharon) Banks Sr.; sister-in-law of Shannon (Daniel) Wichelns and Holly Banks; cherished aunt of Justine, Emilee, Dea, Samuel Chiavetta, Paige, Aubrie Tomlinson, Charles "Charlie", Dani Lynn Wichelns, Macquel and Makenna Leatherbarrow. Friends may call Sunday from 3-8 PM at the ADDISON FUNERAL HOME, INC., 262 N. Main St. Angola, NY. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday at 10 AM in Most Precious Blood Church, 22 Prospect St., Angola, NY. Please assemble at church. Amy was a counselor for the Eden Central Schools. Flowers gratefully declined, those desiring may make memorial contributions to the American Heart Association. Share your condolences at addisonfuneralhome.com