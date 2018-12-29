Ripley man turns himself in to face charges stemming from altercation on Christmas Day

A Town of Ripley man is in Chautauqua County Jail in lieu of $10,000 bail after turning himself in Saturday in response to warrants stemming from an incident Christmas Day in a home in the Town of Ripley, the Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office reported.

Scott A. Walker, 39, was arraigned in North Harmony Town Court on charges of second-degree burglary, criminal obstruction of breathing or blood circulation, endangering the welfare of a child and second-degree harassment.

According to the report, Walker entered a house where he was not welcome on Tuesday afternoon, had an altercation with a resident there and left before deputies arrived. He turned himself in Saturday afternoon at Westfield Police headquarters.