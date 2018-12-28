Woman arrested at Buffalo airport with gun was a flight attendant
A flight attendant for Southwest Airlines was the person arrested Thursday at the Buffalo Niagara International Airport after a loaded firearm was found in her carry-on luggage at a TSA checkpoint, according to a Niagara Frontier Transportation Authority spokeswoman.
The arrest was made public Thursday, but neither the identity of the woman nor her status as a flight attendant were revealed at the time.
The flight attendant was identified as Crystal Reven, 40, of Pearland, Texas, who was charged with criminal possession of a firearm, the NFTA spokeswoman said. Reven was issued a ticket to appear in court at a later date.
