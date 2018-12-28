What Kyle Williams said about his retirement

Bills defensive tackle Kyle William announced his retirement Friday. His last game will be Sunday against the Miami Dolphins.

Here is an open letter to Bills fans and the city that the Bills released on Williams' behalf:

"This isn't easy. It was never going to be. There's no perfect time to retire from a game, a franchise, and a city that means so much to me and my family. But it's time to hang up my cleats.

"I have never lived outside of Louisiana when Jill and I moved here at 22 years old, but it didn't take me long to identify with this city, with its people, with their attitude and loyalty. This place celebrates girt as much as it does talent, and there is something to be said for that. Now, I'm leaving at 35 with five kids, calling Buffalo my home. It's just not like everywhere else, and it will always be a part of me.

"A singular word sticks out when I look back on my NFL career. Grateful. To have spent so much time with one team. To have had the opportunity to get to know this organization, this community, and more importantly, the people. To have raised my family here. To have made countless memories and friendships, on and off the field.

"Thank you to the Pegulas, the Wilson family, to my teammates, to Sean McDermott and Brandon Beane , to my family and to the fans. I've been at this a really long time, but it doesn't feel like it, and that's a testament to your unwavering support.

"I could not be more grateful to retire as a lifelong Buffalo Bill.

"One last time, I'll see you on the field Sunday."