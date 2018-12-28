WALSH, Joseph Michael

WALSH - Joseph Michael Of City of Tonawanda, entered into rest December 26, 2018, at age 34. Loving son of Lori Catanzaro and Joseph (Janet) Walsh; beloved companion of Kara Rickicki; dear brother of Mindy, Crystal, Maritza, Daniel, Dennis, Dylan, Codi and Austin; survived by many nieces and nephews, including special niece, Aviana; also survived by grandparents, aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Snyder Chapel), 4614 Main St., Snyder (near Harlem Road), on Saturday from 4-7 PM. A Funeral Service will immediately follow. Online condolences may be offered at www.lombardofuneralhome.com