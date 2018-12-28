UPLINGER, David P. "Omar"

Age 61, of Holland, died December 27, 2018. Beloved brother of Robert (Carol) and Richard Uplinger; son of the late Ralph and Marie (nee Kyser) Uplinger, also survived by several nieces and nephews. Friends may call Wednesday, January 2nd from 2-4 and 6-8 pm at W.S. DAVIS FUNERAL HOME, INC., 358 W. Main St., Arcade, where a memorial service will be held Thursday, January 3rd at 10 am. Interment will be in Allegany Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the Holland Fire Department. Online register book at www.wsdavisfuneralhome.com.