TREDINNICK, Roger

Tredinnick - Roger Of Alden, NY, on December 24. Devoted husband to Kathleen Tredinnick (nee Potempa); beloved father of Richard (Sharyll) Tredinnick, Jennifer (Timothy) Benten, and Terry (Jennifer) Tredinnick; treasured grandfather of Adam (Samantha) Lynch, Cody (Gian) Lynch, Alexis Tredinnick, and Tori Tredinnick and great-grandfather to Brooklyn Lynch; brother of the late Earl (Kim) Tredinnick, Kathy McLintock, Donna (Dave) Mauermann, Diane Randle, and the late Marvin Bress; also survived by nieces, nephews, and many friends. Family and Friends will be received 2-6 PM Saturday at LAKESIDE MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, same as Curtin Funeral Home, 1340 Union Rd., West Seneca, NY 14224, 716-674-5776, where a funeral service will be held at 6 PM. Flowers gratefully declined. Please share your online condolences at www.LakesideFuneralHome.com.