SZYMANSKI, Cecelia P. (Stempien)

SZYMANSKI - Cecelia P. (nee Stempien)

Formerly of Clarence Center and North Pembroke, NY, December 27, 2018. Beloved wife of 51 years of the late Henry C. Szymanski; cherished mother of Kathie Autry and Karen Manspeaker; loving grandmother "Lolly" of Alysia (Jim) Lasker and Ryan (Janelle) Manspeaker and the late Todd (Marcia) Wiggins; beloved great-grandmother of Phoenix and Bryce Lasker, Teagan, Declan and Delia Manspeaker; sister of Sophie "Roni" McEntee and the late John, James,Thaddeus and Henry Stempien and Frances Krzyzanowski. The family will be present to receive friends Friday (TODAY) from 4-8PM at the (Blasdell/Lackawanna Chapel) JOHN J. KACZOR FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3450 South Park Avenue. A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered Saturday at 1PM at St. Mary of the Lake Church, 4737 Lake Shore Rd., Hamburg, NY 14075 (please assemble at the church). Interment in St. Stanislaus Cemetery will be private. Mrs. Szymanski was a member of the Buffalo Camera Club, was an avid reader, loved gardening and cherished her family. If so desired, memorial donations may be made to St. Labre Indian School, Ashland, MT 59004 or St. Luke's Mission of Mercy. Please share your condolences online at

