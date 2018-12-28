SZLIS, Nadine Ann (Hala)

December 26, 2018. Beloved wife of Paul Szlis, Sr.; devoted mother of Paul (Christine) Szlis, Jr. and late Michelle (Stan) Adamczyk; loving grandmother of Victoria Adamczyk, Alexandra Adamczyk and Sophia Szlis; fond great-grandmother of Ava Crain. Family will be present Sunday 2-4 PM and 6-8 PM at the PIETSZAK FUNERAL HOME, 2400 William St. (near Harlem), where services will be held Monday at 8:45 AM and at Our Lady of Czestochowa Church at 9:30 AM. Online condolences: www.pietszak.com