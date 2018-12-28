Six anti-poverty projects in Niagara Falls get state funding

Six projects in Niagara Falls will receive funding under a state initiative to help communities develop local strategies to reduce poverty and increase economic opportunity, Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo's office announced. The six programs are:

• Orleans Niagara BOCES will receive $257,250 for its Literacy Zone program.

• The Isaiah 61 Project will get $157,170 for education and training for employment in construction.

• Big Brothers Big Sisters of Erie County will receive $22,000 to mentor people coming out of incarceration.

• Literacy New York Buffalo-Niagara will receive $19,965 for academic support.

• Consumer Credit Counseling Services of Buffalo will get $15,000 for financial literacy training.

• Niagara University will receive $65,000 for ongoing evaluation services to the initiative.