RUSS, John Leonard

RUSS - John Leonard Passed away on December 2, 2018, in Greenville, DE. He is survived by his wife Alice, his son Jonathan Scott Russ, his daughter-in-law Julie Sulzbacher Russ, and two granddaughters, Julia Helen Russ and Alice Anne Russ. John was born in Buffalo, NY on May 10, 1936 to Frederick W. Russ and Edith Collins Russ. He was a member of the Class of 1954 at North Tonawanda High School, and the Class of 1958 at the University of Vermont. He held several New York State records in track and field, and served in the United States Army Signal Corps, and the 82nd Airborne Division. John married Alice Dvorsky in Southbridge, MA on August 8, 1959. John joined his family's business in North Tonawanda, the National Grinding Wheel Company, where he served as production and plant manager. He remained with National Grinding Wheel after it was purchased by Federal Mogul, and then later by American Optical, until his retirement in 1985. In 1988, he and family members founded Buffalo Abrasives, Inc., where he served as Chairman of the Board. John was highly regarded in the industry by employees, colleagues, and competitors alike. He was honored by his peers in the grinding wheel industry as the Most Abrasive Man of the Year, an award that recognized his stature in the industry, the ironic title of which was not lost on anyone who knew him. John was a longtime member of the Park Country Club of Buffalo, and of St. Gregory the Great Catholic Church of Williamsville, NY. He worked hard and played hard. He loved to garden, to ski, and to play golf, and to this end split his time among homes in Buffalo, Plymouth, VT, and Sarasota, FL. John was a perfectionist and a lover of life. He cherished those whom he loved, and relished in playfully teasing them. He was equal parts hard-nosed and teddy bear, even with his beloved granddaughters, who meant the world to him. A Funeral Mass will be held at St. Joseph on the Brandywine Roman Catholic Church in Greenville, Delaware, on December 28, 2018, at 1 PM. A reception will follow at Stonegates in Greenville, where John and Alice have lived for the past several years. A celebration of John's life will be held in the late spring in Buffalo. The family requests that, in lieu of flowers, donations be made in John's name to the Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research at: www.michaeljfox.org