Roving DWI patrols, checkpoints set through New Year's Eve

Roving DWI patrols will be out in force, along with impromptu DWI checkpoints, through the New Year's Eve holiday on Monday around Erie County, according to Erie County Executive Mark C. Poloncarz.

The extra enforcement will be in addition to regular patrols by Erie County police agencies, Poloncarz said.

Through Dec. 23, there have been 2,362 drivers charged in 2018 with impaired driving in Erie County, according to Poloncarz. Those convicted of driving while intoxicated can expect to pay on average $10,000 in fines and other costs, he said.

Poloncarz encouraged motorists to pursue safe alternatives to drinking and driving by downloading New York's "Have A Plan" app at stopdwi.org/mobileapp.