Michelle Roman to be sworn in Tuesday as Lockport mayor

Michelle M. Roman will be sworn into office as Lockport mayor at 11 a.m. Tuesday at the municipal building, 1 Locks Plaza.

An informal reception will follow at VFW Post 2535, 112 Caledonia St. The public is invited to both events, Roman announced in a news release.

Roman, who will be the city's first Democratic mayor in 15 years, defeated Republican W. Keith McNall in November in a bid to fill a one-year unexpired term.

Former mayor Anne E. McCaffrey resigned Aug. 8 to become president and CEO of Eastern Niagara Hospital. A full four-year mayoral term will be on the ballot in November 2019.