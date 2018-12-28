RIZZO, Mary Ann

Of Tonawanda, entered into rest December 27, 2018; beloved wife of the late Ralph C. Rizzo; devoted mother of Renee (Donald) Fleming; cherished grandmother of Matthew, Lauren (Joshua) Karpinski and Mark; loving daughter of the late Dominic and Mary Mangano; dear sister of Jean DiMarco; predeceased by one brother and eight sisters; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel), 885 Niagara Falls Blvd., near Eggert/Sheridan Dr., on Sunday from 3-6 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Timothy's Church, 565 East Park Dr., Tonawanda on Monday morning at 9:30 o'clock (please assemble at church). Entombment Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Share online condolences at www.lombardofuneralhome.com