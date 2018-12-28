REGAN, Catherine A. (Turnboo)

December 26, 2018, age 83. Beloved wife of the late Michael J. Regan, Jr.; loving mother of Mary (Kenneth) Ballin, Anne (Vincent) Brown, Kathleen (Thomas) O'Brien, Eileen (Michael) Sheets, Michael J., III (Sheila) and James (Molly) Regan; cherished grandmother of Maureen, Kate (Connor) and James (Kaitlin) Ballin, VJ and Henry Brown, Sarah, Erin and Anne O'Brien, Michael, Rand, Elliott (Paulina) and Regan Sheets, Madeleine, Mic and Caroline Regan, William, Cate and Claire Regan; adored great-grandmother of Maeve. The family will be present on Saturday from 8:30-10:15 AM at the (Tonawanda Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2600 Sheridan Drive (corner of Parker Blvd.), where prayers will be offered at 10:15 AM, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial celebrated from St. Rose of Lima Church, 500 Parker Avenue (at Parkside Avenue), Buffalo at 11 AM. Friends invited. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Nardin Academy. Share condolences at www.AMIGONE.com.