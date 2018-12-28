Police nab 'Tootsie Roll Bandit' on Christmas Day

Chew on this: A North Tonawanda man was arrested on Christmas Day after he placed a single Tootsie Roll on the counter of a West Seneca convenience store, then allegedly grabbed $300 in cash from the register and led police on a chase.

West Seneca police said the heist took place at 10:22 a.m. at the Speedway market, 697 Orchard Park Road. The suspect, Michael W. Ohnmeiss, 53, fled the scene in a vehicle. Police broadcast the description of the suspect and vehicle to other jurisdictions, according to town police.

About 30 minutes later, Buffalo police alerted West Seneca that they had located the vehicle and were pursuing it back toward West Seneca. Ohnmeiss' vehicle crashed into a row of hedges on Potters Road, where Buffalo police took him into custody. He had outstanding charges in Buffalo.

Ohnmeiss was charged with one count of petit larceny, a misdemeanor, in the store theft.