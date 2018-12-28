NOWAK, Richard S.

NOWAK - Richard S. December 26, 2018, age 73, beloved husband of Sandra (nee LePage) Nowak; dear father of Jessica (Shannon C. Greco) Nowak and Sara (Christopher) Ware; loving grandfather of Travis, Brinlee, Abigail, Betsy and Hank; brother of Elizabeth (Paul) Lewis and the late Jane Cohen and Virginia Achen. The family will be present to receive friends Saturday 2-4 PM at the (Tonawanda Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2600 Sheridan Dr. (corner Parker Blvd.), Tonawanda, NY, where Funeral Services will follow at 4 PM. Family and friends invited. If desired, memorials may be made in Richard's memory to Ken-Ton Meals on Wheels, 169 Sheridan Parkside Dr., Tonawanda, NY 14150 or Ken-Ton Kiwanis. Please share condolences at www.AMIGONE.com