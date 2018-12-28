North Tonawanda clerk to return to Niagara County clerk's office

North Tonawanda Clerk/Treasurer Daniel R. Quinn will be leaving his current job to become Niagara County's deputy clerk, Quinn announced Friday.

In a corresponding move, Niagara County Deputy Clerk Matthew L. Parish will replace Quinn as North Tonawanda clerk/treasurer effective Jan. 8, Quinn added.

The North Tonawanda City Council is expect to appoint Parish to the clerk/treasurer's position at its reorganizational meeting Wednesday, Quinn said.