Share this article

print logo

North Tonawanda clerk to return to Niagara County clerk's office

| Published | Updated

North Tonawanda Clerk/Treasurer Daniel R. Quinn will be leaving his current job to become Niagara County's deputy clerk, Quinn announced Friday.

In a corresponding move, Niagara County Deputy Clerk Matthew L. Parish will replace Quinn as North Tonawanda clerk/treasurer effective Jan. 8, Quinn added.

The North Tonawanda City Council is expect to appoint Parish to the clerk/treasurer's position at its reorganizational meeting Wednesday, Quinn said.

Story topics: /

Harold McNeil – Harold McNeil is a native of Brooklyn. He previously worked as a reporter for the former WEBR 970 AM public radio station and later for the Niagara Gazette, a Gannett-owned newspaper. He has been a staff reporter for The Buffalo News since 1989.
There are no comments - be the first to comment