North Tonawanda clerk to return to Niagara County clerk's office
North Tonawanda Clerk/Treasurer Daniel R. Quinn will be leaving his current job to become Niagara County's deputy clerk, Quinn announced Friday.
In a corresponding move, Niagara County Deputy Clerk Matthew L. Parish will replace Quinn as North Tonawanda clerk/treasurer effective Jan. 8, Quinn added.
The North Tonawanda City Council is expect to appoint Parish to the clerk/treasurer's position at its reorganizational meeting Wednesday, Quinn said.
Story topics: Niagara County Clerk's Office/ North Tonawanda clerk/treasurer
Share this article