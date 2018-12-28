Play to Watch: Attacking Miami linebackers

The Miami Dolphins have aggressive linebackers, and the Buffalo Bills will want to try to get them thinking with play-action passes and get them making quick decisions in pass coverage.

On this play against the Indianapolis Colts, Miami had four defenders to guard three receivers on the right side of the field. But linebacker Raekwon McMillan dropped tight end Eric Ebron (85) in zone coverage at the last minute and allowed this game-tying, 12-yard TD pass from Andrew Luck (12).