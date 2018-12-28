Letter: President has failed in his primary duty

Thanks to the competence of our intelligence agencies, we have learned that Russia has launched a far-ranging war to further divide America, and so far has been remarkably successful.

Our commander-in-chief, instead of fighting back, has on numerous occasions, disparaged the intelligence agencies and praised the commander-in-chief of Russia.

Commander-in-Chief Trump has been derelict in his duty to protect the United States.

Frank J. Riga

Buffalo