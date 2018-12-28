Letter: Democrats must stop this destructive path

For those who believe the Democrats won more in the midterms than the Republicans, take note:

Whatever party you are for, we now have a new road map to victory for all. Disrupt, oppose, delay and resist!

To the many who have helped to create and are following this road map, you may have won, but our great country and its citizens have lost.

Before any more damage is done, I urge you to look toward the future and realize what you are passing onto our children and grandchildren.

Fred Hammer

Lancaster