Letter: Deep breathing works to curb nicotine cravings

There are many symptoms of nicotine withdrawal, and even more habits associated with smoking. Luckily, there is one technique that can curb the urge to smoke in just one minute. Did you know that taking a couple of deep breaths can be one of the most effective ways to take the edge off of a craving?

Deep breathing actually helps you relax. Simply closing your eyes and taking 10 slow, deep breaths may be all it takes. Delaying a cigarette for just one minute by utilizing deep breathing techniques can help that desire pass.

Breathing is one of the most overlooked activities we do, but a lot of patients take its calming potential for granted. If health-care providers can encourage deep breathing practices their patients can experience less physical withdrawal symptoms and can have a positive impact on behavioral triggers.

Practicing deep breathing after meals, while drinking morning coffee and in stressful situations can very well help keep people smoke-free.

Ezra P. Scott Jr.

Niagara Falls