Letter: Clear snow near bus stops so no one slips and falls

Late last winter, I was unable to drive and took Niagara Frontier Transportation Authority buses occasionally.

On the up side, the buses were on time, reasonably clean and the drivers courteous.

The downside was getting from the cleared sidewalks to the clear street to board the buses without risking life and limb climbing over icy snow banks.

If there is a bus stop next to your property, please clear a path to it when you are shoveling your sidewalk after a snowfall, before the snow hardens up and ices over. Many bus patrons are older and/or infirm in some way and you could be preventing a potential accident.

If you are a business owner, this could have a side benefit. While waiting for a bus, persons might come into your store and make purchases if they could count on boarding the bus safely with their packages in hand.

Lucille Gervase

Tonawanda