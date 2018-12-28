Letter: Children’s museum grant is a chance to show off canal

The just announced $30,000 grant to the new Explore & More – Ralph C. Wilson Jr. Children’s Museum to develop an educational program for the Erie Canal should be a worthwhile project. We hope that the grantees will look at other cities along the canal route (Lockport, Syracuse, etc.) to get some ideas on how some demonstrations might be done.

We also hope that with today’s technology, there could be some creative time lapses of the development of the canal, especially how it came through Buffalo and right near the present museum location.

Wouldn’t it be nice if guests could actually look out the museum windows from many directions and “see” the canal in its heyday.

The opportunity is there.

Here’s hoping.

Sue and Tony Buttino Sr.

West Seneca