LEITTEN, Joan D. (Didley)

LEITTEN - Joan D. (nee Didley)

December 27, 2018, beloved wife of 63 years to Eugene F. Leitten; dearest mother of Mark E. Leitten; daughter of the late Eugene and Grace (nee Maurer) Didley; loving sister of the late Mary Frances (late Harry) Didley Hormell; cherished aunt of David (Deborah) Hormell, Peter Hormell, Patricia (John) Hormell Brinkman and Deborah (Robert) Hormell Ward; also survived by many other nieces and nephews. The family will be present on Sunday from 4-7 PM at the (Orchard Park Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 6170 West Quaker Rd. (Rt. 20A, near Rt. 219), Orchard Park. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday from Queen of Heaven Church, 4220 Seneca St., West Seneca at 10:15 AM. Please assemble at the church. Interment to follow at Mt. Calvary Cemetery. Please share condolences at www.AMIGONE.com