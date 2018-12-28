Kyle Williams Day declared in Erie County for defensive tackle's last game
Erie County Executive Mark C. Poloncarz has declared that Sunday will be Kyle Williams Day to mark the Bills defensive tackle's last game.
Williams announced Friday that he was retiring after 13 seasons with the Bills.
Polancarz said he spoke with Williams via phone Friday to inform him of the designation and posted the proclamation in Williams' honor.
Kyle Williams of @buffalobills exemplified the work ethic of our community and was a true role model to others. I just got off the phone with Kyle and informed him Sun. Dec. 30 will be Kyle Williams Day in Erie County. #ThankYouKyle for your commitment to the team and community. pic.twitter.com/iPMOQqyU5c
— Mark Poloncarz (@markpoloncarz) December 28, 2018
