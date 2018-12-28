Share this article

print logo
Buffalo Bills' Kyle Williams (Harry Scull Jr./News file photo)

Kyle Williams Day declared in Erie County for defensive tackle's last game

| Published | Updated

Erie County Executive Mark C. Poloncarz has declared that Sunday will be Kyle Williams Day to mark the Bills defensive tackle's last game.

Williams announced Friday that he was retiring after 13 seasons with the Bills.

Polancarz said he spoke with Williams via phone Friday to inform him of the designation and posted the proclamation in Williams' honor.

Vic Carucci: Bills lose their 'rock' with Kyle Williams' retirement

Story topics: / /

There are no comments - be the first to comment