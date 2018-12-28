UB wide receiver K.J. Osborn enters transfer portal

University at Buffalo wide receiver K.J. Osborn has entered the NCAA transfer portal to explore his options as a possible graduate transfer, a school spokesman confirmed.

The news was first reported by 247Sports.com

Osborn joins UB quarterback Tyree Jackson as players in the portal.

Like Jackson, Osborn would be able to play immediately at another school because he has graduated.

The report cited a source who said that multiple ACC programs and schools in the Pac-12 and Big 12 already has expressed interest.

He had 53 receptions for 892 yards and seven touchdowns and was named second team All-Mid-American Conference this season. For his career, Osborn has 96 receptions for 1,490 yards and 1 touchdowns in 38 games over three seasons.