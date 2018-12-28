High School Extra: Niagara Falls, Dunkirk lead Festival of Lights bowling

A total of 42 boys and girls bowling teams competed at the Festival of Lights tournament at Tonawanda Bowling Center Thursday. The top three teams for boys and girls each received awards.

Niagara Falls, West Seneca West A and Orchard Park finished top three for the boys out of 24 teams that competed. Mike Weber had 1,388 of 5,455 pins for St. Francis to lead all bowlers.

Dunkirk, Orchard Park and Depew were top three for the girls with second and fourth place decided by only seven pins. West Seneca finished fourth with 5,406, three less than third place Depew. Rachel Wagner of Depew led the girls with 1,238 and Cassidy Anschutz from Webster Thomas bowled the highest game of the entire tournament with 259.

West Seneca East advances

West Seneca East defeated West Seneca West, 52-45, advancing to the finals of the West Seneca holiday tournament.

With 4:16 remaining in the fourth quarter, East’s Zamari Mitchell fouled out with the Trojans clinging to a four-point lead.

Center Cole Ignaszak pushed the Trojans to victory on a poor shooting night, finishing with 10 points and 10 blocks.

WSE will play WNY Maritime for the championship at 6 p.m. tonight.